AARP Programs
Thinking about filing for Social Security sooner than you expected? It could impact your monthly benefits later. Join us for a free AARP webinar where you’ll learn about the long-term effects of filing early, or how you can claim early and halt benefits if you land a job.
Looking to enroll in Medicare or make changes during open enrollment? Get the answers you need to begin your Medicare journey—or change your plan to one that fits your lifestyle.
Search AARP Michigan
Sign Up & Stay Connected