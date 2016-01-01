AARP Montana Estate Planning

END-OF-LIFE AND HEALTH CARE DECISIONS ARE PERSONAL. They are based upon our family and life experiences, spiritual and religious beliefs, and knowledge gained throughout life. You may have shared feelings about medical and end-of-life issues with your health care providers, family and friends. However, when it comes to the legalities surrounding formal decision-making, talking simply isn’t enough. If you should become incapacitated or have difficulty communicating when a decision needs to be made, your health care wishes need to be in writing. Written legal documents will ensure your wishes are followed by those making decisions with and for you.