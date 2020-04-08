COVID-19 MA

AARP will host a weekly live Coronavirus Information Tele-Town Hall Thursday, April 9 at 1pm ET. Experts at this week’s live Q&A event will address your questions related to protecting yourself and loved ones from the virus, staying healthy and reducing social isolation. They will also respond to rising concerns about how stress, uncertainty, fear, and lack of control are negatively affecting people and contributing to depression. RSVP to be notified when we go live on Facebook here: https://bit.ly/2wnBnHU or you can participate by calling toll-free 1-855-274-9507.