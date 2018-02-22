Norman “Hominy” Littledave

United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians



Norman “Hominy” Littledave is full-blooded and a fluent native speaker. After graduating from Salina High School, Commander (Cmdr.) Littledave proudly served in the U.S. Air Force and fought in the Vietnam War. He enjoys working closely with elders and veterans and has served as commander for the United Keetoowah Band honor guard for the last 12 years. Cmdr. Littledave is also an active member of the 29 Eleven Assemblies of God Church in Tahlequah.