Need Help Navigating the Health Insurance Marketplace?

Sign up today for AARP’s free webinar.

Navigating the Health Insurance Marketplace

Tuesday, November 5, 2019

Time: 7 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. CT/5:00 p.m. MT/4:00 p.m. PT

Open enrollment time for the health insurance marketplace is November 1 – December 15. Now is the time to understand your options and find coverage that meets your needs, but it can be hard to navigate. We’re here to help!

Sign up now for AARP’s free webinar to have your questions answered, including:

Tips on when, where and how to use the health insurance marketplace

Who qualifies for help with premiums and out-of-pocket costs

Ways to avoid health insurance scams

Remember, open enrollment won’t be here for long. Plan on attending this event to help you navigate the health insurance marketplace — and get started finding the coverage you and your loved ones need. Sign up now!

Click here to register.

