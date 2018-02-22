Sherri Clemons

Wyandotte Nation



Sherri Clemons is dedicated to the Wyandotte Nation and is considered a friend to all. While serving as the Wyandotte Nation heritage director, Ms. Clemons worked closely with tribal princesses and oversaw the Wyandotte Nation’s powwow. She also helped form the tribe’s first honor guard. Ms. Clemons served on the Native American Graves Protection Repatriation Committee, which assists with restoring human remains to proper burial sites. She also works with authorities to return the remains to designated museums, universities and government agencies.



Ms. Clemons’ free time is filled with community activities such as the Easter egg hunt, tribal Christmas party, Nation Night Out, Little Turtles and The Gathering. Ms. Clemons seeks to improve her community, and her diverse work touches countless lives.



