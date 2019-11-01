Nine Volunteer Engagement Priority Areas for Strengthening Community Based Volunteer Teams

The intent of this guide is to help you better focus your volunteer engagement priorities within your community and your volunteer team. The Office of Volunteer Engagement (OVE) strongly encourages you to discuss these priorities with your volunteers/volunteer team/volunteer leadership and engage in dialogue with your OVE advisor.

1: Grow the number of local volunteers

Before you recruit volunteers, be sure you have plenty of opportunities to engage them? And do you really need more, or should you better engage the volunteers you have?

2: Increase the percentage of multicultural volunteers

Before you recruit new volunteers, be sure you have a good cadence of events happening in multicultural communities and enough for the volunteers to do?

3: Increase the percentage of volunteer-led events

Are there tasks, activities or events that you can relinquish even more control to volunteers?

4: Increase easy-entry volunteer opportunities

Think about roles that allow volunteers to engage easily with us at our events and activities. Greeters, registrars, listening post caretakers are examples of these roles. Make it easy for a new volunteer to show up and get involved.

5: Increase the involvement of volunteers in leading recruitment and onboarding new volunteers

Ask volunteers on your team if they want to create a sub team that focuses on recruitment and onboarding. Give the team the opportunity to shape and manage the process.

6: Develop staff and volunteer leader partnerships

In what areas can you allow volunteer leaders to step into an even more expansive role?

Think about what you ABSOLUTELY HAVE TO DO and what you shouldn’t do (parameters) and then let the volunteers step in and “get out of the way."

7: Increase the number of volunteers engaging in localizing priority issue area such as fraud, disrupt aging, caregiving and advocacy.

Do your volunteers have sufficient training to take on these priority issues?

Do you have the right resources? Think about local messaging, imagery and statistics. Incorporate as much “local” as you can.

8: Grow the number of volunteers serving on boards and commissions

Think about your priority issues and how volunteer representation on a board, commission, task force or advisory committee can benefit you, your team and your community plan.

9: Increase the number of volunteers that lead specialized sub teams (e.g. advocacy, event, issue or priority audience)