Jacque Gray

Choctaw Nation



Jacque Gray, Ph.D., has worked with tribes throughout Indian Country for 40 years in health, education, counseling and program development. Dr. Gray earned a Bachelor of Science in Laboratory Technology from the University of Oklahoma, a Master of Education in Guidance and Counseling Psychology from the University of Oklahoma and a doctorate in applied behavioral studies from Oklahoma State University.



Dr. Gray previously worked at the Oklahoma Health Sciences Center and the Creek County Health Department. She developed a rural crisis intervention program and an adolescent suicide prevention program, both of which were adopted statewide. Dr. Gray testified to Congress about American Indian youth suicide and elder abuse and served on the Health and Human Services advisory committee. She also served in leadership roles at the Society of Indian Psychologists, American Psychological Association and Psychologists in Indian Country.



Dr. Gray is currently the principal investigator for the National Indigenous Elder Justice Initiative at the University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences Center for Rural Health. She is also a research associate professor emerita.



Dr. Gray is a member of the American Counseling Association, the American Orthopsychiatric Association, the Native Research Network and the American Society on Aging. She serves on the Alzheimer’s Association oversight committee and the North Dakota Suicide Prevention Coalition. Dr. Gray is also a consultant for the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s Disaster Technical Assistance Center.



Dr. Gray received the Excellence in Training award in 2012 and a Presidential Citation in 2014 from the American Psychological Association.



