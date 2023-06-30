Content starts here
Planning for a financially healthy retirement? This is where AARP can help.

By AARP Programs, June 30, 2023 03:50 PM

Tune Up Your Finances to Achieve Your Money Goals
August 17, 6:00 P.M. CT
(Virtual Seminar - Minnesota)

1200x675_twitter_financialexploit.jpg

How can you prepare for a financially secure future? This is where AARP can help. Reaching your money goals can be difficult, especially with inflation. Stress often affects our ability to make sound financial decisions. Taking control of your financial health today can set you up for a better tomorrow.

Join a free virtual seminar from AARP to explore your comfort level with money and how it can impact your financial know-how, habits and choices. Discover resources on budgeting, managing your debt and saving for retirement and unexpected expenses with others in your community.

Ready to focus on financial health? We’ll explore:

- The psychology of money
- Tips for facing financial challenges
- Retirement planning strategies
- AARP money tools and resources

Plus, you’ll have the opportunity to hear from AARP’s state office in Minnesota about local support to help you get financially fit.  And a financial professional will answer some of your questions during a live question and answer session.

Sign up for this free virtual seminar – which you can watch live from your computer - today.

Sign Me Up! »

