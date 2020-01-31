Protect You and Your Loved Ones from these Common Scams

Discover what to watch for and how to connect with the Fraud Watch Network at our free, two-part webinar.

The Impostors: Stealing Money, Damaging Lives

Part 1: Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Part 2: Thursday, February 20, 2020

Time: 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT

They pretend to be IRS agents or Census officials, someone on a dating site or even your grandchild telling you they’re in trouble. They’re impostor scammers—and they’re after YOUR money and YOUR personal information.

If you can spot their scam, you can stop their scam!

Our two-part webinar will help you discover:



WHAT are the most-reported impostor scams

HOW to recognize the red flags of an impostor

WHAT can you do if you suspect someone isn't who they say they are

PLUS, hear real stories from the AARP Fraud Watch Network Helpline that will help you protect yourself and your loved ones.

Sign up for both parts of this webinar today!

Click here to register.

