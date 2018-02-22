Charles Grim

Cherokee Nation



Charles Grim, D.D.S., is a retired assistant surgeon general and rear admiral in the Commissioned Corps of the United States Public Health Services. Dr. Grim currently serves as the secretary of health for the Chickasaw Nation, providing health care for 90,000 tribal citizens in 13 counties. Before this role, Dr. Grim was appointed by President George W. Bush as director of the Indian Health Service. He oversaw a nationwide multi-billion dollar health care delivery program that provided preventative, curative and community health care to nearly two million American Indians and Alaska Natives. Dr. Grim also served in various leadership roles in the Cherokee Nation health system, including executive director.



Dr. Grim is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry and holds a Master of Health Services Administration from the University of Michigan. He is board-certified in dental public health. Dr. Grim is also an Academy of General Dentistry fellow and an American Board of Dental Public Health diplomate. Honors include the Exemplary Service Medallion from the U.S. surgeon general, Health Leader of the Year from the Commissioned Officers Association and Alumni of the Year from the University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry. Dr. Grim proudly serves on numerous boards and professional associations.