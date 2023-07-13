Content starts here
AARP AARP States Work & Jobs

Ready to rewire your job search? This is where AARP can help.

By AARP Programs, July 13, 2023 01:54 PM

TECH-SAVVY TIPS TO HELP YOU LAND A JOB
September 14, 7:00 P.M. ET and 7:00 P.M. PT

How can technology boost your job hunt? This is where we can help. New tools like artificial intelligence, ChatGPT and others can give you a leg up on your job search. Join career thought leaders at our free webinar to learn how tech can help you get your foot in the door with recruiters. We’ll share the latest gadgets and how you can apply them to a more successful job search.

Ready to use AI to your advantage? Get help:
● Crafting winning resumes and cover letters
● Researching open jobs and employers
● Standing out with recruiters

