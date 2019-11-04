Sample Invitation for Nov 14 Volunteer TTH

Below please find a sample email invitation to the November 14 Volunteer Teletown Hall. Feel free to localize and share it with volunteers on your team.

***

Subject Line: Nov 14 Volunteer Call: Veterans Update

Veterans, military, and their families (VMF) are a vital part of our country’s identity and deserve our gratitude. AARP is honored to serve our nearly 4 million AARP members who have served in America’s military. Please join us on November 14 at 2pm ET for a special Veterans Month call on the support that AARP provides this community and how volunteers across the country can get involved.

Here’s how to join the call:

Date: Thursday, November 14

Time: 2pm ET (1pm CT/12 noon MT/11am PT)

Call-in Number: 877 -209-3531 (toll-free and no PIN required)

If you have a question or comments about topics being addressed on the call, feel free to submit them in advance. Just email volunteer@aarp.org by 6pm ET on November 13 and be sure to include “TTH question” in your subject line. We will also be taking questions by phone during the call. If you would like to listen live through the internet, please contact the Volunteer Helpline for the address by calling 866-740-7719 or emailing volunteer@aarp.org.