Sample Invitation to July 15 Volunteer Teletown Hall

Subject Line: July 15 Volunteer Call on AARP Advocacy and Voter Engagement Efforts



Join the conversation on Wednesday, July 15 at 2pm ET to hear about AARP’s advocacy around key priorities, including the nursing home crisis, hunger and other safety net issues, at the federal and state level. You’ll also receive on update on efforts to remind the 50+ about the decisive role they play in the election and the need to be able to vote safely. Guest speakers will include Campaigns Senior Vice President John Hishta and Government Affairs Senior Vice President Bill Sweeney. As always, time will be built in for your questions and comments.



Here’s how to join the call:



Date: Wednesday, July 15

Time: 2pm ET (1pm CT/12 noon MT/11am PT)

(1pm CT/12 noon MT/11am PT) Call-in Number: 877 -209-3531 (toll-free and no PIN required)

If you have a question or comments about topics being addressed on the call, feel free to submit them in advance. Just email volunteer@aarp.org by 6pm ET on July 14 and be sure to include “TTH question” in your subject line. We will also be taking questions by phone during the call. If you would like to listen live through the internet, please contact the Volunteer Helpline for the address by calling 833-VOL-AARP (865-2277) or emailing volunteer@aarp.org.



Call recording availabilityAs always, the calls will be recorded and stored on the Volunteer Portal - http://volunteer.aarp.org - in the Volunteer Teletown Hall folder within the Libraries tab. If you need help logging onto the Portal, please contact your state office, call AARP's Volunteer Helpline at 833-VOL-AARP (865-2277) or email volunteer@aarp.org.



Know someone who could use a friendly chat? Across the country, there are countless people who are feeling socially isolated and might benefit from a friendly call from one of AARP's volunteers. Please let local nonprofits, neighbors and family know about the opportunity to request a Friendly Call in English or Spanish. Requests can be made through an online form in English or Spanish or by calling toll-free 888-281-0145 (English) or 888-497-4108 (Spanish).

