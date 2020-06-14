Sample Invitation to June 17 Volunteer Teletown Hall

Volunteer Teletown Halls will resume on a monthly basis on the 3rd Wednesday of the month at 2pm ET. Feel free to tailor and use the below sample language to invite volunteers to the June 17 call.



Subject Line: Please Join June 17 Volunteer Call on AARP’s Voter Engagement for 2020 Elections



Election 2020 is fast approaching and, even during a pandemic, AARP will once again have a strong voter engagement effort! Join the conversation on Wednesday, June 17 at 2pm ET to hear about AARP’s efforts to remind the 50+ about the decisive role they play in the election and the need to be able to vote safely. Guest speakers will include the leaders of AARP’s State & Community Engagement and Campaigns teams as well as the architect of the 2020 Voter Engagement strategy. Please bring your questions about the “election season” and ideas on how volunteers across the country can use virtual tools to encourage people to vote.



Here’s how to join the call:



Date: Wednesday, June 17

Time: 2pm ET (1pm CT/12 noon MT/11am PT)

Call-in Number: 877 -209-3531 (toll-free and no PIN required)



If you have a question or comments about topics being addressed on the call, feel free to submit them in advance. Just email volunteer@aarp.org by 6pm ET on June 16 and be sure to include “TTH question” in your subject line. We will also be taking questions by phone during the call. If you would like to listen live through the internet, please contact the Volunteer Helpline for the address by calling 866-740-7719 or emailing volunteer@aarp.org.



Call recording availability

As always, the calls will be recorded and stored on the Volunteer Portal - http://volunteer.aarp.org - in the Volunteer Teletown Hall folder within the Libraries tab. If you need help logging onto the Portal, please contact your state office, call AARP's Volunteer Helpline at 833-VOL-AARP (865-2277) or email volunteer@aarp.org.



Join Thursday AARP Coronavirus Calls

Find details, listen to the livestream, and check out recordings of previous calls here. Call recordings are also posted the Volunteer Portal in the TTH Library under Coronavirus TTH.



Know someone who could use a friendly chat?

Across the country, there are countless people who are feeling socially isolated and might benefit from a friendly call from one of AARP's volunteers. Please let local nonprofits, neighbors and family know about the opportunity to request a Friendly Call in English or Spanish. Requests can be made through an online form in English or Spanish or by calling toll-free 888-281-0145 (English) or 888-497-4108 (Spanish).

