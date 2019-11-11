Scammers Come Out In Force During the Holidays

Discover ways to help keep yourself safe at our free webinar.
Seasons Cheatings: Protecting Yourself from Holiday Scams
Part 1: Tuesday, December 3, 2019
Part 2: Thursday, December 5, 2019
Time: 7 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. CT/5:00 p.m. MT/4:00 p.m. PT
The biggest shopping season of the year is, unfortunately, also the biggest scamming season. Criminals are out in force during the holidays trying to steal your money and personal information. Learn about ways to help protect you and your loved ones.
Attend AARP’s free, two-part webinar to understand more about ways to stay safe from them, including:
- Online shopping scams
- Public Wi-Fi hacks
- Gift card scams
- Package delivery scams
- Fake charity fraud
Plus, we’ll take your questions live during the event. Reserve your spot today to protect yourself this holiday season!
About AARP States
Contact Information and more from your state office. Learn what we are doing to champion social change and help you live your best life.