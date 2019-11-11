Scammers Come Out In Force During the Holidays

Discover ways to help keep yourself safe at our free webinar.

Seasons Cheatings: Protecting Yourself from Holiday Scams

Part 1: Tuesday, December 3, 2019

Part 2: Thursday, December 5, 2019

Time: 7 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. CT/5:00 p.m. MT/4:00 p.m. PT

The biggest shopping season of the year is, unfortunately, also the biggest scamming season. Criminals are out in force during the holidays trying to steal your money and personal information. Learn about ways to help protect you and your loved ones.

Attend AARP’s free, two-part webinar to understand more about ways to stay safe from them, including:

Online shopping scams

Public Wi-Fi hacks

Gift card scams

Package delivery scams

Fake charity fraud

Plus, we’ll take your questions live during the event. Reserve your spot today to protect yourself this holiday season!

Click here to register.

