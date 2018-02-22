Theresa Carter

Kiowa Tribe



Theresa Carter has spent her life in Anadarko pursuing her passions of education, family, faith and culture. Ms. Carter was the first in her family to attend college. She earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Central Oklahoma and pursued a career as a speech pathologist. She worked in the Lookeba-Sickles, Anadarko and Lawton Public Schools and the Sooner Start program. Ms. Carter has been a lifelong advocate for Native students to pursue higher education and to learn about their cultural heritage.



Ms. Carter began making regalia under the tutelage of her grandmother. She pursued her passion by studying with accomplished beadworkers and earned a fellowship at the Smithsonian Institute to study Kiowa regalia. Ms. Carter is well-known for her buckskin dresses, moccasins and leggings that display the Kiowa construction style and beadwork.



Ms. Carter is an active member of the Kiowa Black Leggings Auxiliary, Southwest Chapter Vietnam Veterans Auxiliary and a friend of the K’itikitish (Wichita Little Sisters). She has held leadership roles with the Kiowa Tia-Piah Society and Kiowa War Mothers Chapter 18.



Ms. Carter’s faith is integral to her life. She is encouraged when she hears the Kiowa language and hymns in church services. Ms. Carter volunteers during the Indian Methodist conference and serves on numerous church committees at J.J. Methvin United Methodist Church.