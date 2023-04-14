Spousal and Survivor Benefits could impact your Social Security Retirement benefits. What will you learn at our webinar?

Social Security Retirement Benefits for Spouses and Survivors

Have questions about Social Security spousal and survivor benefits? You’re not alone. They are among the most common types of questions we get at AARP and many will be answered in this free webinar.



We’ll explore how spousal and survivor benefits (including same sex, domestic partnerships, and noncitizen) could impact your Social Security retirement benefits, what factors to consider, and how your decisions affect the size of your benefits.



We’ll discuss:



Whose earnings history to claim and when for the largest benefit

Who meets the eligibility criteria to collect Social Security

The impact of claiming age on benefits

Surviving spouse criteria (including deceased divorced spouses)

Divorced spouse benefits and the impact of re-marrying

How working can impact your benefit

Factors you may not have considered yet



