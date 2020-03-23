COVID-19
Scammers are doing what they always do – using headlines as opportunities to steal money or sensitive personal information and COVID-19 is no exception. The AARP Fraud Watch Network has received reports of door to door, telephone, email, and ad scams offering everything from testing kits to miracle cures to “Trump dollars.”
As COVID-19 cases increase throughout our state and nation, social distancing guidelines have caused Americans to restructure most of our daily routines. To adhere to social distancing guidelines and shelter-in-place orders, people are largely dependent on internet service through their computers, tablets, or smart phones to connect them with their work, education, and health services. Those who do not have access to adequate internet coverage or other technological resources experience the “digital divide,” which has disparate impacts for low-income and rural Americans.
