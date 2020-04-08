COVID-19 MA

Search

Live Q&A Event: Coronavirus: Coping & Maintaining Your Well-Being
By Craig Davis, APR 8, 2020
AARP will host a weekly live Coronavirus Information Tele-Town Hall Thursday, April 9 at 1pm ET. Experts at this week’s live Q&A event will address your questions related to protecting yourself and loved ones from the virus, staying healthy and reducing social isolation. They will also respond to rising concerns about how stress, uncertainty, fear, and lack of control are negatively affecting people and contributing to depression. RSVP to be notified when we go live on Facebook here: https://bit.ly/2wnBnHU or you can participate by calling toll-free 1-855-274-9507.
What You Need to Know About the Coronavirus
Information and Resources for Coronavirus in Massachusetts
By Cindy Campbell, APR 7, 2020
Resources for updates, home health visits, food banks, grocery access and meal delivery.
AARP Logo with state logos in background
Massachusetts Tax Deadline Extended to July 15
By Cindy Campbell, MAR 27, 2020
State and Federal tax deadlines now align
Elderly woman
Feeling Lonely? Try this Conversation Starter!
By Cindy Campbell, MAR 19, 2020
stay connected through chat
AARP Logo with state logos in background
AARP Massachusetts event cancellation notice due to Coronavirus
We’re writing with an important message to let you know that we have canceled our external events until further notice. While convening events is a core part of our mission, we have changed our approach in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
