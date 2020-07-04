COVID-19 PA
If you have a spouse, sibling, parent, or other loved one in a nursing home in Pennsylvania, you may be worried about their safety and well-being because of the coronavirus pandemic. AARP has consulted with leading nursing home experts to provide you with some key questions to ask the nursing home:
During these unprecedented times when we are discovering our “new normal” in the era of COVID-19, AARP Pennsylvania has received many questions from members and non-members about the coronavirus, and how to protect themselves and their loved ones. To help our 1.8 million members in Pennsylvania, and the entire Pennsylvania community who is concerned about the coronavirus, Bill Johnston-Walsh answered questions and provide links for additional resources and information.
While confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to spread across Pennsylvania, the coronavirus pandemic is also having an overwhelming impact on the state’s workforce. Overall, job losses from the coronavirus crisis are affecting workers of all ages, but workers in some occupations are being hit especially hard. One example: older workers in lower-wage service and sales jobs.
Criminals target anxious consumers, including new stimulus check scams
Resources for updates, home health visits, food banks, grocery access and meal delivery.
We’re writing with an important message to let you know that we have canceled our external events until further notice. While convening events is a core part of our mission, we have changed our approach in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Search AARP States
Sign Up & Stay Connected