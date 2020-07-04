Search

COVID-19 PA

Nursing Home
Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Six Questions to Ask a Pennsylvania Nursing Home
If you have a spouse, sibling, parent, or other loved one in a nursing home in Pennsylvania, you may be worried about their safety and well-being because of the coronavirus pandemic. AARP has consulted with leading nursing home experts to provide you with some key questions to ask the nursing home:
Worried Senior Woman Answering Telephone At Home
AARP PA Responds to Coronavirus Questions
During these unprecedented times when we are discovering our “new normal” in the era of COVID-19, AARP Pennsylvania has received many questions from members and non-members about the coronavirus, and how to protect themselves and their loved ones. To help our 1.8 million members in Pennsylvania, and the entire Pennsylvania community who is concerned about the coronavirus, Bill Johnston-Walsh answered questions and provide links for additional resources and information.
Man Seeking Employment
Unemployment Compensation Provides Critical Safety Net for Workers Displaced by COVID-19 Pandemic
While confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to spread across Pennsylvania, the coronavirus pandemic is also having an overwhelming impact on the state’s workforce. Overall, job losses from the coronavirus crisis are affecting workers of all ages, but workers in some occupations are being hit especially hard. One example: older workers in lower-wage service and sales jobs.
Fraud Watch Network - Fraud
When It Comes to the Coronavirus, Protect Your Health And Your Wallet
Criminals target anxious consumers, including new stimulus check scams
Woman receiving grocery delivery.
Information, Health and Food Help During COVID-19 Outbreak in Pennsylvania
Resources for updates, home health visits, food banks, grocery access and meal delivery.
AARP Logo with state logos in background
AARP Pennsylvania event cancellation notice due to Coronavirus
We’re writing with an important message to let you know that we have canceled our external events until further notice. While convening events is a core part of our mission, we have changed our approach in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Search AARP States
Sign Up & Stay Connected
Sections
About AARPAdvocacyCaregivingCommunityDriver SafetyEspañolEventsScams & FraudHealth & WellbeingLivable CommunitiesLocal ResourcesMoneyPressRadioTechnologyVeteransVolunteeringVotersWork & Jobs