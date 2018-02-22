Eastern Band Cherokee Indians
ASHEVILLE -- Considering Asheville is a city built at the convergence of two ancient Native American trade routes, it is entirely fitting that a new kind of outdoor meeting place is coming to one of its streets in 2021. The Center for Craft is working in collaboration with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (ECBI) to create a public art parklet “to preserve and advance the important craft legacy of Western North Carolina.”
