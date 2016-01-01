Election 2020
AARP Pennsylvania has launched “Protect Voters 50+,” a comprehensive voter engagement campaign to support and protect Pennsylvanians age 50 and up as they vote in the 2020 elections. The campaign will provide information on where candidates stand on issues that matter to Pennsylvanians 50-plus and help them cast their votes safely from home or in-person.
RALEIGH, NC—Today, AARP North Carolina launched “Protect Voters 50+,” a comprehensive voter engagement campaign to support and protect North Carolinians ages 50 and up as they vote in the 2020 elections. The campaign will provide information on where candidates stand on issues that matter to the 50-plus and help them cast their votes safely from home or in-person.
