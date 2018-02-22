What destinations are on your travel bucket list? The Great Pyramids of Giza? The Eiffel Tower? The Great Wall of China? Mount Kilimanjaro? Machu Pichu? We all have our list, some more grand than others. The five hundred people from all across the United States who participated in the virtual visit to the Galapagos Islands were in for a real treat. On behalf of AARP Virginia, Bonnie Becker, world traveler extraordinaire shared her expertise and travel experience to what is regarded by many as one of the most fascinating destinations in the world.