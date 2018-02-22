AARP NC supports SB20 because based on action in other states, it will reduce crashes that result in fatalities and serious illness. We advocate for communities that are more livable and age-friendly, including safer transportation networks. In addition, with decreased collision repair costs and medical expenses due to less distracted driving crashes, the NC Insurance Commissioner has said that insurance rates should decrease, which is important to our members, especially those on limited fixed incomes. The hands-free driving law is a common sense, enforceable approach to the problem of distracted driving.