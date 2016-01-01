Since caring for a seriously ill loved one is one of the biggest challenges we face, the North Carolina Institute of Medicine (NCIOM), in partnership with agencies and organizations that provide care and advocacy around issues of aging, palliative care, hospice care, and long-term supports and services, convened a Task Force on Serious Illness Care in 2019-20. The Task Force consisted of over 60 expert members, including health care providers, community members, advocacy representatives, and family caregivers. The Task Force on Serious Illness Care has developed a workable plan to improve the quality of living for individuals (and their caregivers) with serious illness. The final report of the Task Force will be issued this spring.