Social Security 85th anniversary

On Social Security’s 85th Anniversary, Survey Finds Nearly All Americans View Social Security as an Important Program
A new AARP survey, released in conjunction with Social Security’s 85th anniversary, confirms that Americans highly value Social Security, and even more so due to the pandemic.
Americans overwhelming (96%) say Social Security is an important program. For Kentuckians, the annual average Social Security benefit for 618,077 retirees is $16,720.
