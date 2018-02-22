Curtis Lee Douglas

Seminole Nation



Curtis Lee Douglas graduated with honors from Wewoka High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree from East Central University and a Master of Education from the University of Central Oklahoma. Mr. Douglas was employed as a Head Start teacher and supervisor. He also served as interim director for the Cheyenne and Arapaho and Seminole Nation Head Start programs and taught at the Riverside Indian School in Anadarko. Other roles included guidance counselor, chemical dependency assistant, correctional officer and security officer.



Mr. Douglas also served as a legislator on the Seminole Nation’s general council. He faithfully attends tribal meetings, volunteers at tribal events and serves his community by helping others with cleaning and yard work. He also provides rides to those without transportation.





