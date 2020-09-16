Austin Public Health, the city’s primary public health agency, released its new Long-Term Care Facility Dashboard. The tool displays an array of statistics, including the total number of cases and deaths associated with long-term care facilities, a splash of colorful graphs that show the cases for staff and residents by symptom onset date, demographic breakdowns of staff and resident cases, and a list of facility names in the Austin-area with the numbers of COVID-19 cases in each of those facilities.