Think "Support Team" Volunteers

As you think about new volunteer roles to support the work in your state plan, consider support team volunteers!

Administrative, tech, or support team volunteers can, of course, help with mailings, but they don’t need to stop there. These terrific volunteers can do so much more—at the state and the local level. Here is a sampling of support roles we've heard popping up – in response to several inquiries and an OVE Update article. As the year begins, dream a little. What volunteer roles would free you up to do more of what you love to do?

Portal Roles

Portal “behind the scenes” roles, helping to vet the prospects list, run reports, and keep data up to date.

Portal “Champions” serving as the state level trainer of other volunteer.

Portal “Super Users” serving at the regional or CP level.

Local Portal “Coaches,” who help with basic introduction and troubleshooting for their fellow volunteers, right in the neighborhood.

Cvent volunteers, who enter events in Cvent via the Volunteer Portal. Staff “approve” the items submitted.

Onboarding Roles

Volunteers who make outbound calls from the state or local level, or meet locally for coffee in communities.

Volunteers who make outbound calls to all volunteers to clean up the volunteer records.

Volunteers who give one-on-one orientation or help deliver virtual onboarding sessions.

Volunteer Ambassadors or “buddies,” who are assigned to all new volunteers. It’s coordinated by a volunteer.

Materials Delivered on Time – and so much more!

Logistical Team or “SWAT” Team volunteers who restock shipping containers for AARP events, tables, and speaker presentations. They label the materials by event and place them in the pickup area.

Other office roles, including collating meeting materials, returning phone calls, and doing research for staff. Volunteers read, respond, and forward emails from the state office email to appropriate staff. Volunteers update the email addresses for e-birthday cards and deliver them, follow up after tele-town halls and organize copy room supplies.

Tech Roles

Cvent ipad training volunteers.

Frontline Ambassadors providing training and hands-on assistance to other volunteers.

Volunteers providing tech support to volunteer presenters.

TTH screening volunteers.

Volunteers helping with data entry and reports, including entering sweepstakes registration forms into Cvent.

Advocacy Lead/Legislative Aide

Volunteers scheduling meetings, filing, reviewing documents, delivering testimony and generally helping with advocacy and volunteer outreach and engagement.

Front Desk Volunteers

Volunteers trained to be welcoming and helpful to those who come to the AARP office for assistance.

Thanks to those that responded to our inquiry: FL, MD, MO, MT, OK, OR, PA, Legal Counsel for the Elderly (DC), WI!

- AARP Office of Volunteer Engagement 2020

