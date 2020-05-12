Two Live Q&A Events: Veterans & Stay at Home with Ty Pennington, Chef Carla Hall & Matt Paxton

1 p.m. ET – Coronavirus: Veterans



Experts will answer your questions and address how to navigate benefits and health services through the VA and general health care providers. Find out how to coordinate caregiving support and stay connected to loved ones in VA long-term care facilities. Get help managing your finances and accessing unemployment and stimulus payments. Learn how you can protect your well-being and stay sharp, while handling stress, anxiety and other adverse effects of physical distancing. RSVP to be notified when we go live on Facebook https://bit.ly/3dC6jUOor call toll-free 855-274-9507 to ask a question and listen to the live event here on Thursday.



7 p.m. ET – Stay at Home with Experts Ty Pennington, Carla Hall & Matt Paxton



AARP is pleased to welcome repair and remodeling expert Ty Pennington, Chef Carla Hall and professional organizer Matt Paxton to our live Q&A event to address your questions about home repair, meal prep and getting organized. These lifestyle experts can help you make the most of your extended time at home while physical distancing and sheltering in place continues. RSVP to be notified when we go live on Facebook here: https://bit.ly/2YVndJF or call toll-free 855-274-9507 to ask a question and watch the live video event here on Thursday.

