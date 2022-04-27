AARP Oklahoma Live Utilities Town Hall

Join AARP Oklahoma for a live town hall discussing possible increases to your utility bill. We will talk about OG&E’s recent back-to-back rate increase plans to the tune of $164 million, or an additional $10 a month tacked on to your bill. This is in addition to OG&E's rate increase recently approved by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission. Join us on June 9 at 10 a.m. and learn what you can do to take action to prevent OG&E’s $164 million proposed rate hike.



REGISTER HERE (coming soon!) and we will call you when the telephone town hall starts. You can also join us online and ask questions through comments on the AARP Oklahoma Facebook.com page. If you are joining us on Facebook.com, be sure to mark you are "interested" or "going" to get a reminder when this event goes live.

