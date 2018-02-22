Deborah Margerum

Ponca Tribe



Deborah Margerum is a proud Ponca Tribe of Oklahoma member and currently serves on the Ponca Tribal Council. Her deep affection for her fellow tribal members is reflected in her medical work. She strives to uphold the medical needs of her tribal community. Mrs. Margerum serves as the White Eagle Health Center director and is a counselor at the Ponca Tribe Social Development Center.



Mrs. Margerum earned a bachelor’s degree in human services from Metropolitan State University in Denver and a Master of Counseling in Psychology from Northwestern Oklahoma State University.