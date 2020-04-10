Search

COVID-19WA

For Covid aggregating
TeleTown Hall Corona Tacoma Graphic_small.png
Information for Washingtonians During the COVID-19 Outbreak
By Vanessa Ho, APR 10, 2020
On Monday, April 13, at 10:00 a.m., AARP will hold a live telephone town hall event with Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards and Nigel Turner, Communicable Disease Control Division Director, Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.
general 1.jpg
AARP, TVW and State Team Up to Provide Important COVID-19 Tips and Resources for Older Adults
By Jason Erskine, APR 9, 2020
Tune in each Thursday at 6:00pm on TVW for a new episode of "Spread the Facts." You can find where TVW airs in your area using their Channel Locator. Episodes will also be available right here on this webpage, or on AARP's Facebook page.
Search AARP Washington
Sign Up & Stay Connected
Sections
About AARPAdvocacyCaregivingCommunityDriver SafetyEspañolEventsScams & FraudHealth & WellbeingLivable CommunitiesLocal ResourcesMoneyPressRadioTechnologyVeteransVolunteeringVotersWork & Jobs