Nancy Nullake

Sac and Fox Nation



Nancy Nullake is one of the few remaining full-blooded Sac and Fox members. Ms. Nullake is known as a motivator and supporter of younger generations. She is an active member of Sac and Fox tribal elder activities.



Ms. Nullake received her education from the University of Central Oklahoma. She spent her career with the KM Corporation, from which she retired. She was also employed with the Sac and Fox Nation for 20 years.



Ms. Nullake prides herself on her family and enjoys traveling. She is a faithful fan of the Thunder Basketball team.