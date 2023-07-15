Wondering about taxes on Social Security? This is where AARP can help.

HOW TAXES AFFECT YOUR SOCIAL SECURITY BENEFITS

Thursday, October 12, 2023 7:00 P.M. ET & PT

Wondering what factors impact taxes on Social Security benefits? This is where we can help. Taxes on Social Security benefits can get complicated quickly. Knowing what to expect can help you make informed decisions. Join experts at a free webinar to explore how taxes on Social Security work, how they impact your benefits and what you might do to possibly keep taxes on Social Security benefits lower. Plus, you’ll have the opportunity to schedule a live 1:1 call with a volunteer Certified Financial Planner™!



Ready to simplify Social Security taxes? Explore:

● How the government funds Social Security

● When Social Security benefits are taxed

● How other income sources affect your benefit taxes (e.g., rental properties, RMDs and COLA)

● Where to find Social Security resources



Volunteer Certified Financial Planner™ professionals (CFP®s) will answer your calls to the best of their ability and can provide general guidance and access to helpful resources. Calls are limited to 10 minutes per caller. Limited appointments available. Offer expires 10/12/2023.

