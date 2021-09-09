I learned how Medicare changed in 2021 and what it may mean for me. What will you learn?

Wondering how to keep up with changes to your Medicare benefits?

What will you learn at our free webinar?



OPEN ENROLLMENT: WHAT’S CHANGED IN 2021 AND HOW IT MAY IMPACT YOUR MEDICARE PLAN

September 28, 7p.m. ET & 7p.m. PT



Medicare changes every year, which means it can get a little complicated when trying to understand what’s new for you. From jumps in Medicare deductibles and premiums to coverage changes in response to COVID-19, there’s a lot to cover. Luckily, AARP is here to help. Join us for a free webinar where we’ll discuss the key takeaways from this year’s Medicare changes and what they may mean for your benefits. Plus, get tips for making the right Medicare decisions for you.



Join us and get answers to key questions, like:



How will my Medicare deductibles and premiums change?

Did COVID-19 impact my coverage plan?

How can I access telehealth and virtual care?

Where can I find more help with Medicare coverage?



