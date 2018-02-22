Diane Graham

Current Role: Hidden Gems Writer and Researcher

Iowa writer and editor Diane Graham graduated from Drake University and immediately joined the Des Moines Register and Tribune. For more than three decades, she did a little bit of everything there before stepping away as a managing editor to devote more time to family and freelancing. Gardening is her escape along with exploring central Iowa’s parks on long walks. Best trivia fact: She saw the Beatles live in concert. Though an Indiana native, she definitely considers herself an Iowan and loves meeting the state’s Hidden Gems.



