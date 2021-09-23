Rose Chu

Current Role: 2016 50 Over 50 Community Honoree

Dr. Rose Wan-Mui Chu has dedicated her professional life to the tireless pursuit of education equity and excellence for children and youth. She is a proud educator with a passion for elevating, demystifying, and strengthening the teaching profession. She is an experienced consultant with a diverse professional portfolio, often sought after for her thought partnership and commitment to equity and systems change. A first-generation immigrant from Hong Kong and a first-generation college graduate, Rose brings over 25 years of rich and diverse cross-sector experiences. She has a long history of service through her volunteerism and leadership in the community. Rose co-founded the Dragon Festival at Lake Phalen. She has served on numerous boards, including being a founding board member of the Coalition of Asian American Leaders. Rose is a Parks and Recreation Commissioner for the city of Little Canada and was elected to the school board of the Roseville Area Schools and began her first term in January 2020.