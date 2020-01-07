AARP Texas

Facebook
Google Plus
Instagram
Mail To
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Pinterest
Tumblr
Twitter
Youtube
magnify
Burger Menu Icon
icon dropdown
greater than
Quote
Download
Close
Facebook
Google Plus
Mail To
LinkedIn
Twitter
RSS
Calendar
Logout
Home
Member Benefits
Travel
Gas & Auto Services
Technology & Wireless
Limited Time Member Offers
Health & Wellness
Shopping & Groceries
Restaurants
Insurance
Entertainment
Finances
Home & Real Estate
Community
Work & Jobs
Family Caregiving
Advocacy
Magazines & Resources
(EN ESPAÑOL)
Coronavirus
Health
Medicare Resource Center
Health Insurance
Conditions & Treatments
Hearing Center
Eye Center
Healthy Living
Drugs & Supplements
Brain Health
Dementia
Health & Wellness Benefits
Staying Sharp
Family Caregiving
Basics
Care at Home
Nursing Homes
Medical
Financial & Legal
Caregiver Life Balance
Community
Local Resources
Stories
Work & Jobs
Job Search
Careers
Small Business
For Employers
Age Discrimination
Scams & Fraud
Retirement
Social Security
Travel
Travel Tips
Vacation Ideas
Destinations
Money
Personal Finances
Taxes
Retirement Planning
Home & Family
Family & Friends
Your Home
Personal Technology
Family Caregiving
Community Voices
Entertainment
Movies for Grownups
TV for Grownups
Celebrities
Music
Beauty & Style
Books
Politics & Society
Advocacy
Government & Elections
Events & History
Government Watch
Auto
Car Buying
Driver Safety
Maintenance & Safety
Trends & Lifestyle
Videos
Podcasts
Games
Members Only
Arcade
Atari & Retro
Juegos
Mahjongg
Rewards
Solitaire
Word & Trivia
Staying Sharp
Food
AARP In Your State
AARP In Your City
AARP Foundation
AARP Bulletin
AARP The Magazine
AARP
EN ESPAÑOL
AARP
樂齡會
Privacy Policy
Menu
Logout
Home
Member Benefits
Travel
Gas & Auto Services
Technology & Wireless
Limited Time Member Offers
Health & Wellness
Shopping & Groceries
Restaurants
Insurance
Entertainment
Finances
Home & Real Estate
Community
Work & Jobs
Family Caregiving
Advocacy
Magazines & Resources
(EN ESPAÑOL)
Coronavirus
Health
Medicare Resource Center
Health Insurance
Conditions & Treatments
Hearing Center
Eye Center
Healthy Living
Drugs & Supplements
Brain Health
Dementia
Health & Wellness Benefits
Staying Sharp
Family Caregiving
Basics
Care at Home
Nursing Homes
Medical
Financial & Legal
Caregiver Life Balance
Community
Local Resources
Stories
Work & Jobs
Job Search
Careers
Small Business
For Employers
Age Discrimination
Scams & Fraud
Retirement
Social Security
Travel
Travel Tips
Vacation Ideas
Destinations
Money
Personal Finances
Taxes
Retirement Planning
Home & Family
Family & Friends
Your Home
Personal Technology
Family Caregiving
Community Voices
Entertainment
Movies for Grownups
TV for Grownups
Celebrities
Music
Beauty & Style
Books
Politics & Society
Advocacy
Government & Elections
Events & History
Government Watch
Auto
Car Buying
Driver Safety
Maintenance & Safety
Trends & Lifestyle
Videos
Podcasts
Games
Members Only
Arcade
Atari & Retro
Juegos
Mahjongg
Rewards
Solitaire
Word & Trivia
Staying Sharp
Food
AARP In Your State
AARP In Your City
AARP Foundation
AARP Bulletin
AARP The Magazine
AARP
EN ESPAÑOL
AARP
樂齡會
Privacy Policy
Now Reading:
Rewards for Good
Logout
Search
Search
AARP
AARP States
Rhode Island
AARP Texas
Search AARP Rhode Island
Sign Up & Stay Connected
Emails from AARP
Sign up for free information and newsletters from AARP.
AARP Events
Join us for fun and educational activities near you.
AARP Membership
Join Today & Save 25%
Access to hundreds of discounts and programs
Subscription to "AARP The Magazine"
Free second membership for any adult in your household
JOIN NOW
View Benefits
Renew Now
Get Card
Join Today & Save 25%
Start Getting Your Member Benefits Today!
Hundreds of discounts, programs and services
Learn about AARP membership
Free membership for your spouse or partner
JOIN NOW
View Benefits and Discounts
Membership
Get the Most From Your Membership
Get Card
Add a free secondary membership
MyAccount
Download the App
Customize Your Membership
Get Card
Renew Account
Newsletters
Renew Your Membership for Just $16 a Year
Continue Enjoying Your Member Benefits!
Hundreds of discounts, programs and services
Subscription to "AARP The Magazine"
Free membership for your spouse or partner
RENEW NOW
Get Card
Edit Info
Update Interests
Rejoin AARP for Just $16 a Year
Start Getting Your Member Benefits Today!
Hundreds of discounts, programs and services
Subscription to "AARP The Magazine"
Free membership for your spouse or partner
REJOIN NOW
Get Card
Edit Info
Update Interests
Sections
About AARP
Advocacy
Caregiving
Community
Driver Safety
Español
Events
Scams & Fraud
Health & Wellbeing
Livable Communities
Local Resources
Money
Press
Radio
Technology
Veterans
Volunteering
Voters
Work & Jobs