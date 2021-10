Diego Vazquez Jr.

Current Role: 50 Over 50: 2020 Arts Honoree | The Women's Writing Program

Diego Vázquez Jr has never met an illegal human. In 2012, Diego established The Women’s Writing Program for incarcerated women in county jails. He is the editor of more than 40 anthologies of poems written by women in the jails, and the author of Growing Through the Ugly,(W.W. Norton, New York, NY).