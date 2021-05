Teresa Adams-Tomka

Current Role: President

Teresa Adams-Tomka President of Kitchen Collage of Des Moines, a 22 year old small business operated in the East Village; 2020 Iowa State University Ivy College of Business Women Business Owner of the Year; Past President and Founding member of Les Dames Escoffier Des Moines Chapter; Ironman Boulder finisher 2015; Mother of five , Grandmother of five