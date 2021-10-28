Marcie Rendon

Current Role: 50 Over 50: 2018 Arts Honoree | Author

Marcie Rendon is a citizen of the White Earth Nation. She was listed on Oprah Magazine’s 2020 list of 31 Native American Author’s to read and received the 2020 McKnight Distinguished Artist Award. Marcie’s novel Girl Gone Missing, is the second Cash Blackbear novel and was nominated for the Putnam’s Son’s Sue Grafton Memorial Award at the Edgars, 2020. Murder on the Red River received the Pinckley Women’s Debut Crime Novel Award 2018. Both novels are available from SoHo Press. Marcie has non-fiction children’s books and four plays published. Her script, Sweet Revenge, had a staged reading at the Playwright Center, with support from the Guthrie Theater Native Stakeholders group, 2021. The creative mind of Raving Native Theater, she curated TwinCities Public Television’s Art Is…CreativeNativeResilience 2019. Diego Vázquez and Marcie received the Loft’s 2017 Spoken Word Immersion Fellowship for work with incarcerated women.



