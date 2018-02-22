Thirty-seven million Americans are hooked on the sport, swatting small plastic balls, on converted tennis courts all over Oahu to play pickle ball. If you want to join them, AARP Hawai`i is holding an “Introduction to Pickle Ball” class at the gym at Waimanalo District Park on Friday, Feb. 24.
Orchids seem boundless in Hawaii, but how to grow them and get them to bloom are mysteries to many. Get seven tips to help beginning and experienced gardeners grow healthy, flowering orchids at a free AARP Hawai`i webinar on Feb. 15.
Kupuna can learn to embrace technology rather than fear it at free webinars offered by AARP Hawai`i and Senior Planet (www.seniorplanet.org) through March 17.
Experts in elder care and law will answer questions and help caregivers, future caregivers and loved ones plan for long-term care at a free webinar sponsored by AARP Hawai`i on Wednesday, Jan. 25th at 11:30 a.m.
Get fit and have fun in the New Year with free online Zumba classes featuring popular instructor Robin Bush.
Take a healthy walk in the New Year and get to know Kapolei and your neighbors at a Kapolei Neighbor Walk, sponsored by AARP Hawai`i and the Hawai`i Blue Zones Project.
Search AARP Hawaii
Sign Up & Stay Connected