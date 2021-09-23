Paula Hart

Current Role: 2017 50 Over 50 Nonprofit Honoree

Paula Hart is a social sector executive who retired in late 2019 as President/CEO of Volunteers of America Minnesota/Wisconsin. She now lives in Dallas where she is a consultant and community volunteer. Paula currently serves on the Board of Trustees for Good Shepherd Episcopal School, as the Convener of the Council for The Abbey on Lover’s Lane, and as Chair of the Governance Committee for the Carleton Alumni Council. She also is a lector at her church and a regular platelet donor.