Honorable Gail Chang Bohr

Current Role: 50 Over 50, 2016 Disruptor | Infinity Project

In 2008, Gail Chang Bohr was elected Ramsey County’s first Asian American judge and the first Jamaican-born judge in Minnesota. As a district court judge, she presided over criminal, family, juvenile, and housing cases, among other matters. She retired in 2014 and became a Senior Judge for the District Court of Minnesota. She also served as an international consultant with the National Center for State Courts’ Trinidad and Tobago Juvenile Court Project helping to establish Trinidad’s first juvenile court.



Gail had a 19+ year career as a clinical social worker serving children and families in the U.S. and in Hong Kong before entering law school at the age of 43. She graduated magna cum laude from William Mitchell College of Law, clerked for A.M. “Sandy” Keith, Chief Justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court, and was an associate at Faegre & Benson.



As founding executive director of Children’s Law Center of Minnesota, she trained 270+ volunteer lawyers to represent children in foster care, initiated award-winning programs and systemic reform for children in foster care.



She is the 2021 President of The Infinity Project whose mission is to increase gender equity and diversity on the Eighth Circuit and Minnesota courts. She is a Fellow of the ABA Foundation, member of NAPABA and the Judicial Council.



Gail has received numerous awards, among them the ABA Child Advocacy Award and the Daniel K. Inouye Trailblazer Award.

