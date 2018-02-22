Jason Young

Search
AARP never endorses or gives money to candidates. Ever.
By John Hishta, MAR 14, 2022
With the nation focused on the up-coming elections, we are often asked what role AARP plays. It’s simple: We work to make sure that your voice is heard and that your vote counts.
