Harleah Buck

Current Role: Co-Director of the Csomay Center for Gerontological Excellence

Dr. Buck is Sally Mathis Hartwig Professor in Gerontological Nursing in the College of Nursing at the University of Iowa. She is currently Co-Director of the Csomay Center of Gerontological Excellence. In Dr. Buck’s 20+ years of clinical practice she cared for older adult patients across the cardiology trajectory from Open Heart Recovery to Telemetry to Hospice.