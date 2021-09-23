Kate Schaefers

Kate Schaefers, Ph.D. serves as Volunteer State President of AARP Minnesota. She is also Executive Director, University of Minnesota Advanced Careers (UMAC) Initiative, a gap year for experienced professionals as they transition from career jobs into meaningful post-career lives. She is an educator, licensed psychologist and leadership coach, with a specialty in leadership transitions and encore careers. In addition to her volunteer role with AARP MN, she volunteers for a number of other organizations. She is on the leadership council for the Encore Network, and is a founding member of The Nexel Collaborative, a higher education consortium of institutions exploring ways to bring intergenerational learning to their campuses. She also helped found SHIFT, a community based organization serving people 50+, and has been a contributor to Encore.org, authoring the Encore Talent Works toolkit.