Phil Johnson

Current Role: 2018 50 Over 50 Community Honoree

Since retiring 7 years ago, Phil Johnson volunteers his time to lead the national US Men’s Sheds Association as part of the world-wide Men’s Sheds Movement. He also leads Minnesota Men’s Sheds here in the state and is researching the needs of rural Minnesota for community Men’s Sheds through a grant from the U of M and the National Institutes of Health.